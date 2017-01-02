Pakistan blast: 4 security personnel, 2 others injured

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, Dawn reported

At least six persons, including four security personnel, were injured today when a roadside bomb exploded in Pakistan's Balochistan province.



The Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were on a routine patrol when their vehicle was targeted.



Four security personnel and two civilians were injured in the blast in Quetta's Western Bypass area, police said.



The blast left the vehicle partially damaged. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, Dawn reported.



Police and FC personnel reached the site and started investigation into the incident.



There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.



In November last year, three FC officials were killed and seven others injured in a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) blast which occurred near their vehicle in Peshawar's Bashirabad area.



The number of attacks in the country has fallen around 70 per cent, due to a combination of the military offensive against Taliban bases along the Afghan border and government initiatives to tackle militancy, but attacks on security and civilian targets continue to occur occasionally.

Press Trust of India