Pakistan blast: 8 dead, 20 injured in Lahore's defence area

Business Standard

The nature of the blast in Lahore could not be immediately verified

BS Web Team 

Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

A blast killed eight people and injured twenty others on Thursday in Lahore's defence area.According to Pakistan media the nature of the blast could not be immediately verified, but sources have it that it was caused by a generator blast.

Rescue officials rushed to the spot to shift the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The area where the Lahore blast has been reported is a busy locality with several commercial offices and eateries.

