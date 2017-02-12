Pakistan boycotts UN meet as US delays visa to deputy chairman

Pakistan
Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani
announced a boycott of the UN-sponsored International
Parliamentary Union (IPU) being held in New York next week, after the US failed to issue a visa
to his deputy, who was to represent Pakistan
at the forum, media reported on Sunday.
The Senate Chairman has also directed that no Senate delegation will visit the US "unless an explanation (for) the delay in issuance of visa" to Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri
was given by the US government or its embassy in Pakistan, Dawn
reported.
Maulana Haideri, who belongs to the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), was scheduled to travel to the US with Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Lt. Gen. (retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi on Sunday to attend the IPU hearing at the UN headquarters on February 13-14.
According to an official statement released by the Senate secretariat, Rabbani has also directed that "no delegation, member of Congress or diplomat of the US will be welcomed by the Senate of Pakistan, Senate standing committees and senators in their official capacity (until) this issue is resolved".
Sources in the Senate Secretariat told Dawn that since this was an official visit, Maulana Haideri was not directly in contact with the US embassy in Islamabad and all the correspondence in this regard was carried out by the secretariat on his behalf.
Secretariat staff was told on Saturday that the embassy would inform them about the status of the Deputy Chairman's visa
on February 14, the last day of the IPU hearing.
A spokesperson for the US embassy in Islamabad, when asked to comment, told Dawn
that they could not comment on visa
cases due to privacy laws.
