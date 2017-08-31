Pakistan court declares Musharraf fugitive in Benazir murder case

Pakistan's former military ruler was on Thursday declared a proclaimed offender by a special anti-terrorism court which sentenced two senior police officers to 17 years in jail in the murder case, nearly 10 years after her assassination.



Bhutto, a two-time prime minister, was killed in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh during an election campaign rally on December 27, 2007. She was 54.



The case was registered soon after the assassination and the trial went through many ups and down until concluded yesterday in Rawalpindi.Judge Asghar Khan announced the verdict in court, where former Rawalpindi CPO Saud Aziz and former Rawal Town SP Khurram Shahzad - suspects out on bail - were also present.Aziz and Shahzad were sentenced to 17 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh each.While five other accused have been acquitted, former president Musharraf has been declared a proclaimed offender, with an order to seize his property.

