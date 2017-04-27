Pakistan cricket board threatens to sue BCCI for not honouring MoU

Under the MoU, Pakistan and India were to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023

Pakistani authorities have threatened to sue Board of Control for in (BCCI) for not playing series, causing them huge financial losses.



Najam Sethi, Chairman of PCB's Executive Committee tweeted on Wednesday night that they have conveyed it to the officials on then sidelines of Executive Board meeting in



"PCB has told it is suing for compensation against BCCI's refusal to play series as per Agreement signed in 2014," he tweeted.



Sethi, who is tipped to take over as Chairman of the PCB once again, had signed the MoU with the officials in 2014 on the sidelines of an meeting.



The refusal has come despite agreeing to host its "home" series at neutral venues including Sri Lanka. claims it has lost nearly USD 200 million because of India's refusal to play two "home" series of



has not played a full series with since 2007 and the PCB since last year has been insisting it will be pursuing all legal avenues to seek compensation from the Indian.



The first legal course it has said it will announce will be to approach the disputes resolution committee.



He also announced that Giles Clarke, Chairman of the ICC's Task Force on cricket, has reviewed the security report of experts and has agreed to hold three Twenty20 matches in



Sethi said the matches are scheduled for end of September 2017 and a team of ICC's "top current players" will play the matches.

Press Trust of India