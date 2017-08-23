Pakistan deserves no chance as it always stabs at the back: Afghan daily

-
Echoing US President Donald Trump's charges that Pakistan was backing terrorists in Afghanistan, a leading Afghan newspaper on Wednesday said Islamabad cannot be trusted anymore.
"Terrorists (are) infiltrating to Afghanistan from Pakistan, a hostile neighbour that has been supporting and harbouring insurgency," the Afghanistan Times said in an editorial.
"This is another chance for Pakistan to mend its ways by shunning supporting militants and stand sincerely with Afghanistan in the fight against terror," it said.
"But Islamabad deserves no chance as it always stabs at the back," it said, adding that Pakistan had every time betrayed the international community and the US in particular on the issue of insurgents.
The editorial came two days after Trump warned Pakistan not to keep backing terrorists fighting American forces in Afghanistan.
Trump said that the US can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorists.
The editorial said the US administration appeared to be getting tougher against Pakistan. "So the end of Pakistan double game is very much close."
