Pakistan deserves no chance as it always stabs at the back: Afghan daily

Echoing President Donald Trump's charges that was backing terrorists in Afghanistan, a leading Afghan newspaper on Wednesday said Islamabad cannot be trusted anymore.

"Terrorists (are) infiltrating to from Pakistan, a hostile neighbour that has been supporting and harbouring insurgency," the Times said in an editorial.

"This is another chance for to mend its ways by shunning supporting militants and stand sincerely with in the fight against terror," it said.

"But Islamabad deserves no chance as it always stabs at the back," it said, adding that had every time betrayed the community and the in particular on the issue of insurgents.

The editorial came two days after Trump warned not to keep backing terrorists fighting American forces in

Trump said that the can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorists.

The editorial said the administration appeared to be getting tougher against "So the end of double game is very much close."