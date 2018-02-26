Pakistan economic woes go from bad to worse 5 months before national polls

Five months before Pakistan’s government is struggling to fix its The nation of more than 200 million people devalued its currency in December and raised taxes in October to curb rising Despite these moves both Pakistan’s current account and trade deficits are hitting records while foreign exchange reserves continue to fall. Pakistan’s external sector indicators “signal a crisis and are going from bad to worse,” said Uzair Younus, a South Asia director at Washington-based consultancy Albright Stonebridge Group LLC. “With elections around the corner, the government will simply kick the can down the road. The next government will face a balance of payments crisis and most likely go to the Monetary Fund for yet another bailout.” Below are five charts that highlight the problem: Record Imports The nation’s rose to a record last month despite the government increasing taxes on more than 700 items in October. With the tax on almost half those products reversed this month, the remains under pressure. The nation’s is growing at 5.3 per cent -- the fastest pace in a decade -- with import demand fueled by China’s financing of power plants and road projects valued at more than $50 billion as part of Beijing’s flagship route. Widening Deficit The current account deficit has continued to widen after a currency devaluation in December, putting further pressure on the rupee and pushing authorities to borrow more. The government raised $2.5 billion in November in an debt sale.

The current account gap reached 4.7 per cent of gross domestic product in the seven months ending January, compared with 3.5 per cent a year earlier, which is higher than annual forecast for 22 developing economies compiled by Moody’s Investors Service.