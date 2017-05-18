Pakistan executes 4 TTP terrorists for attacking armed forces personnel

has executed four terrorists convicted by military courts at an unspecified jail in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, armys media wing said on Thursday.

The executed terrorists were involved in killing innocent civilians, destruction of communication infrastructure and educational institutes.

They had also attacked armed forces personnel and law enforcement agencies, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The terrorists were members of (TTP).

On Wednesday too, four terrorists convicted by military courts were hanged in a jail in KP.