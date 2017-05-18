TRENDING ON BS
Pakistani embassy staff 'manhandled' by Afghan intelligence
Pakistan executes 4 TTP terrorists for attacking armed forces personnel

They were also involved in killing civilians and destruction of communication infrastructure

IANS  |  Rawalpindi 

Pakistan has executed four terrorists convicted by military courts at an unspecified jail in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan armys media wing said on Thursday.

The executed terrorists were involved in killing innocent civilians, destruction of communication infrastructure and educational institutes.

They had also attacked armed forces personnel and law enforcement agencies, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The terrorists were members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

On Wednesday too, four TTP terrorists convicted by military courts were hanged in a jail in KP.

