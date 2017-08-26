Pakistan FM to visit China, Russia for consultation over new US policy

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muham­mad Asif will visit China, and Turkey for consultations on the United States (US) new South strategy.



However, the schedule for the three-nation tour has not been decided yet.

The National Security Committee took the decision for the visit in a meeting on Thursday, which focuses on the United States new policy for South Asian countries, especially

"Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will be visiting regional countries for consultations," the Dawn quoted Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria, as saying.

A source has said that Islamabad is trying to mount a diplomatic offensive to muster the support of friendly countries in the face of Trump's allegations that was hosting terrorist 'safe havens' on its soil, the Express Tribune reported.

After consulting with three nations, will be convening an conference to highlight its contribution towards the war against terrorism and to adopt a new policy which will call a halt to Washington's unending demand to 'do more' on the issue.

will also be bringing its objections in front of the and other forums about the new

Meanwhile, Russian President's Envoy to Zamir Kabulov said that was "a key regional player to negotiate with" and warned that undue pressure on it could "seriously destabilise the region's security situation".

However, underscored that the differences between and the US over the new policy did not mean a rupture in ties.

"First of all, we have long-standing relationship with the US. We have worked with the US for a long time. Our areas of cooperation are diverse and multi-dimensional. I would not endorse your views about parting ways. The "difference of opinion" and "misperceptions" could be addressed through dialogue," he added.

Earlier, showing similar sentiments Pakistan's civil and military leadership on Thursday said scapegoating them will not help stabilise the war-ravaged

In a clear ultimatum to Islamabad, said had to change its "double game" policy or face the consequences.