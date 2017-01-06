Pakistan hands over dossier on 'India's interference' to UN

on Friday handed over a dossier on India's alleged "interference" in the country to new UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and asked the world body to play a role in "restraining" from such activities, according to the Foreign Office here.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi delivered the dossier on "India's interference and terrorism" in to the UN chief along with a letter from Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

"The dossier contains additional information and proof of Indian/ interference in and involvement in particularly in Balochistan, FATA and Karachi. This is a follow up to the three dossiers, which were shared with the in October 2015," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

In the covering letter sent with the dossier, Aziz claimed that the arrest of "Indian agent Kulbhushan Jadhav from and his confessional statement admitting involvement in activities aimed at destabilising Pakistan, and support to terrorist elements vindicated Pakistan's long-standing position about India's involvement in such activities."

He also claimed that was carrying out these activities in clear contravention of the and the resolutions of the UN Security Council on counter- and international conventions on terrorism.

Jadhav has been accused by of planning "subversive activities" in the country. has acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

India's "hostile intentions" towards were also borne out by recent statements of its political and military leadership, Aziz was quoted as saying in the letter.

He claimed had made a major contribution to global counter- efforts and secured significant gains in its domestic fight against terrorism.

Aziz urged the Secretary-General and relevant bodies to seriously consider the matter in the light of information shared by and play a role in "restraining from these activities, which were in clear violation of international law and posed a threat to regional and international peace and security."

" continues to desire peace with all its neighbours including India. It is convinced that the common objectives of economic development and prosperity for our people can best be promoted through regional cooperation, conflict resolution and peaceful settlement of disputes," the Foreign Office statement said.

"At the same time, however, will resolutely defend its territorial integrity and take all necessary measures to counter any threat to its security," it said.