Pakistan hands over dossier on India's 'interference' to UN chief

This is a follow-up to the three dossiers, which were shared with the UN in October 2015

This is a follow-up to the three dossiers, which were shared with the UN in October 2015

has handed over a dossier on India's alleged "interference" in the country to new UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and asked the world body to play a role in "restraining" from such activities.



Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi delivered the dossier on "India's interference and in Pakistan" in a meeting with the UN chief here on Friday along with a letter from the Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.



Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the meeting was held at the request of the Pakistani envoy. When asked about what was discussed in the meeting, which took place at around noon, he said he did not have "any indication" of what was discussed in the meeting.



"The dossier contains additional information and proof of Indian/RAW interference in and involvement in particularly in Balochistan, FATA and Karachi. This is a follow-up to the three dossiers, which were shared with the United Nations in October 2015," the Foreign Office said in a statement in Islamabad.



In the covering letter sent with the dossier, Aziz claimed that the arrest of "Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav from and his confessional statement admitting involvement in activities aimed at destabilising Pakistan, and support to terrorist elements vindicated Pakistan's long-standing position about India's involvement in such activities."



He also claimed that was carrying out these activities in clear contravention of the UN Charter and the resolutions of the UN Security Council on counter- and international conventions on terrorism.



Jadhav has been accused by of planning "subversive activities" in the country. has acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.



India's "hostile intentions" towards were also borne out by recent statements of its political and military leadership, Aziz was quoted as saying in the letter.



He claimed had made a major contribution to global counter- efforts and secured significant gains in its domestic fight against terrorism.



Aziz urged the Secretary-General and relevant UN bodies to seriously consider the matter in the light of information shared by and play a role in "restraining from these activities, which were in clear violation of international law and posed a threat to regional and international peace and security".

Dujarric was asked by a Pakistani journalist at the news



briefing if the new Secretary-General would talk to Indian authorities about tensions on the border with Pakistan.



The spokesperson responded he did not have "anything new to add to our well-worn and well-stated policy, but if anything changes, I will let you know".



The Foreign Office statement said, " continues to desire peace with all its neighbours including India. It is convinced that the common objectives of economic development and prosperity for our people can best be promoted through regional cooperation, conflict resolution and peaceful settlement of disputes,"



"At the same time, however, will resolutely defend its territorial integrity and take all necessary measures to counter any threat to its security," it said.

Press Trust of India