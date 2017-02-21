Pakistan has deployed 15,000 military personnel to protect CPEC

has deployed 15,000 specially-trained military personnel to ensure the safety of foreigners and working for the $48 billion China- Economic Corridor, according to a senior lawmaker overseeing the ambitious project.

The government has deployed 15,000 military personnel, as part of the Special Security Division (SSD) and Maritime (MSF), to protect projects under the umbrella of the China- (CPEC), Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, said.

Both forces will work under the Interior Ministry, in coordination with the provinces, to ensure the safety of locals and foreigners working on projects, Sayed was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

"The is a force that will provide security to 34 related projects, while the will safeguard the Gwadar port and other coastal areas of the country," he said.

The had been deployed in six zones from Gwadar to Gilgit-Baltistan, including all four provinces and Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The is a mega network of roads, rail links, power plants and other infrastructure connecting western China's Xinjiang province to Pakistan's southern port of Gwadar.

One of the main concerns of was the delay in the deployment of the Special Security Division for the

Regional security could be the biggest issue to the as it passes through some of the areas facing the biggest security challenges, experts have said.

"Under its terms of reference, the will be responsible for the security of the area within a 5km radius of CPEC-related projects," he said.

In addition, the will also patrol different areas of the corridor, especially where road-building projects are under way.

Both the and were formed in view of possible threats to the $48-billion and the foreign nationals presently engaged in infrastructure and power generation projects being commissioned under its umbrella.

He said the and were raised over the course of a year and that both forces were equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, equipment and vehicles.

"Most personnel are serving armymen," he added.

has not only rebuilt the strategic Gwadar port under the but also has its operational control. is also building a network of roads and railways to link up its remote western region of Xinjiang to Gwadar for easier access to the Arabian Sea.

The revamped Gwadar port became operational in November last year.