Pakistan media blackout: TV channels go off air amid Faizabad crackdown

Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has warned of a live coverage of the Faizabad sit-in after a police crackdown on the protesters has sparked the nationwide protests.

According to the Express Tribune, following the PEMRA order, there has been a media blackout in Islamabad, where almost all leading private TV channels have gone off-air.

"It is informed that under the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015, live coverage of any security operation is prohibited," the PEMRA said in a written statement.

"Therefore, all the satellite TV channel licensees are directed to exhibit utmost sensitivity on the matter and comply with Clause 8(8) of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015, in letter and spirit and refrain from live coverage of the ongoing operation at Faiz-e-abad, Islamabad," it added.

PEMRA has also directed law enforcement agencies to make strict security arrangements for staff present in different media outlets across the country.

As per the reports, one police personnel has died after he sustaining head injuries while dealing with the protesters in

Over 50 security officials and dozens of protesters have also sustained injuries.

The injured have been taken to the hospital.