Pakistan most dangerous country for the world, says ex-CIA official

Pakistan
is probably the "most dangerous country" for the world, a former CIA official has said, citing the potential dangers emanating from its failing economy, rampant terrorism
and one of fastest growing nuclear arsenal.
Kevin Hulbert, a former CIA Station Chief in Islamabad, warned that the "failure" of Pakistan
would have implications for the world.
Pakistan
is like the bank
that is "too big to fail", or "too big to allow to fail" because allowing the bank
to fail could have catastrophic impacts on the greater economy, Hulbert wrote in the Cipher Brief - a website for the intelligence community.
"We have big problems in Afghanistan
with its population of 33 million people, but Pakistan
has about 182 million inhabitants, over five times the size of Afghanistan," he said.
"With a failing economy, rampant terrorism, the fastest growing nuclear arsenal, the sixth largest population, and one of the highest birthrates in the world, Pakistan
is of grave concern," Hulbert said.
"In the end, while Pakistan
is not the most dangerous country in the world, it probably is the most dangerous country for the world. There seem few levers to pull in Pakistan
today, but if we pursue a strategy of containment or disengagement, things will only get worse," he said.
The US
and the IMF
have given billions of dollars in financial assistance because the spectre of Pakistan
collapsing presents US
President with more nightmare scenarios than probably any other country in the world, he said.
"So, we keep throwing money at it, trying to steer them towards good behaviour, and with only limited success. But, we must keep trying," he added.
In Afghanistan, Hulbert said the only real mission today is to stop the country from falling to the Taliban and to prevent Afghanistan
from becoming a safe haven for terrorists who might plan attacks against the West.
"Meanwhile, if we stay, the death toll for the US
continues as the casualties dribble in," he said.
