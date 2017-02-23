Pakistan on equipment buying spree; steps up efforts to fight militancy

Pakistan
has expedited efforts to acquire military equipment
and weapons to combat militancy
as a fresh bout of terror attacks have killed over 100 people.
At least three such deals with the US
this week, which involve helicopters
and military vehicles that would enhance the military's capability to pursue militants in difficult terrains, Dawn
reported.
Earlier this week, Pakistan
concluded a deal with an Italian aerospace and defence firm, Leonardo SPA for purchasing an unspecified number of AW139 helicopters.
Deliveries are expected to begin in mid-2017.
Despite uncertainty about bilateral relations under the Trump administration, Pakistan
is also purchasing weapons from the US.
Last year, the US
Congress stopped the sale of eight F-16 fighter jets
to Pakistan
but the move did not affect the weapons needed to combat terrorists.
The US
media reported on Tuesday that Bell Helicopter would deliver three Bell AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters
to Pakistan
this year.
This will be the first of a total shipment of 12 helicopters.
The remaining nine will arrive in 2018.
A US
Department of Defence notification said nine AH-1Z Viper helicopters
would cost Pakistan
an estimated $170.2 million.
Pakistan's original request included the sale of 1,000 AGM-114 R Hellfire II missiles as well.
The US
media noted that the Mi-35M was the export version of the Mi-24 gunship and was particularly suited for operations in mountainous terrain.
Pakistan
Army Aviation could acquire up to 20 Mi-35Ms in the years ahead.
Islamabad is also considering the Turkish Aerospace Industries T-129 attack helicopter or the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group Z-10 helicopter gunship as an alternative to the Mi-35M.
The new gunships would slowly phase out Pakistan
Army Aviation's obsolete fleet of US-made AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters, the media reported.
Pakistan
signed another $35 million deal with a US
firm, Navistar Defence, for manufacturing 40 mine-resistant ambush-protected MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles.
The contract, awarded under US
foreign military sales arrangement, includes manufacturing of various support items, logistics and technical support services.
At least eight persons were killed and 20 others
injured today in a powerful explosion that ripped through a building in a defence locality in Lahore.
On February 16, a suicide bomber killed 88 people at a famed Sufi shrine in Sindh province. Following the attack, the army launched an offensive against militants and claimed to have killed more than 130 terrorists across the country.
