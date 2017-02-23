Pakistan on equipment buying spree; steps up efforts to fight militancy

has expedited efforts to acquire military and weapons to combat as a fresh bout of terror attacks have killed over 100 people.

At least three such deals with the this week, which involve and military vehicles that would enhance the military's capability to pursue militants in difficult terrains, Dawn reported.

Earlier this week, concluded a deal with an Italian aerospace and defence firm, Leonardo SPA for purchasing an unspecified number of AW139 Deliveries are expected to begin in mid-2017.

Despite uncertainty about bilateral relations under the Trump administration, is also purchasing weapons from the

Last year, the Congress stopped the sale of eight F-16 fighter to but the move did not affect the weapons needed to combat terrorists.

The media reported on Tuesday that Bell Helicopter would deliver three Bell AH-1Z Viper attack to this year.

This will be the first of a total shipment of 12 The remaining nine will arrive in 2018.

ordered the first three in August 2015 and placed an additional order for nine in April last year.

A Department of Defence notification said nine AH-1Z Viper would cost an estimated $170.2 million.

Pakistan's original request included the sale of 1,000 AGM-114 R Hellfire II missiles as well.

will also receive four Russian-made Mi-35M attack in 2017.

The media noted that the Mi-35M was the export version of the Mi-24 gunship and was particularly suited for operations in mountainous terrain.

Army Aviation could acquire up to 20 Mi-35Ms in the years ahead.

Islamabad is also considering the Turkish Aerospace Industries T-129 attack helicopter or the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group Z-10 helicopter gunship as an alternative to the Mi-35M.

The new gunships would slowly phase out Army Aviation's obsolete fleet of US-made AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters, the media reported.

signed another $35 million deal with a firm, Navistar Defence, for manufacturing 40 mine-resistant ambush-protected MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles.

The contract, awarded under foreign military sales arrangement, includes manufacturing of various support items, logistics and technical support services.

At least eight persons were killed and 20 injured today in a powerful explosion that ripped through a building in a defence locality in Lahore.

On February 16, a suicide bomber killed 88 people at a famed Sufi shrine in Sindh province. Following the attack, the army launched an offensive against militants and claimed to have killed more than 130 terrorists across the country.