Pakistan parliament forms body to probe allegations against Imran Khan

Pakistan parliament adopted a motion on Friday to form a committee which will probe the harassment allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan.
On Tuesday, National Assembly Member Ayesha Gulalai left the PTI claiming that women affiliated with the party faced constant harassment in the party. She accused the PTI chief of sending her lewd text messages.
The motion was presented by lawmaker Arifa Khalid Parvez and accepted by the house.
Speaking on the matter, Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi said it affected the integrity of the house and the issue of harassment should be taken seriously.
He said the Inspector General of Punjab had been ordered to provide security to Gulalai, who was receiving threats following her disclosures against the PTI chief.
"Both the PTI chief and Gulalai are respectable personalities; therefore, a committee should be formed to probe the allegations," Abbasi said in his speech.
PTI lawmaker Shireen Mazari rejected the Prime Minister's suggestion and said that, instead of Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khuwaja Asif should be probed for abusing her in the house.
