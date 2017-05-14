Pakistan protests Indian moves to 'change demography' in J&K

Adviser to the Prime Minister on For­eign Affairs has written a letter to the United Nations Secretary General highlighting alleged Indian attempts to bring demographic changes to Jammu and Kashmir, a Foreign Office statement said on Saturday.

"The letter specifically points out the issuance of permanent residence certificates to non-residents, allotment of land to retired Indian army personnel, issuance of land to non-­Kashmiris, the establishment of separate townships for Kashmiri pandits and settlement of west refugees in held Kashmir," the statement said.

"These efforts are being made to try to convert the Muslim majority in Jammu and Kashmir into a minority to preempt the results of the (proposed) UN administered plebiscite," said the statement.

Aziz has stressed that the non-implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions is leading to a grave human tragedy in the Valley, added the statement.

"It is on­ly by the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions that we will be able to end the immense sufferings of millio­ns of Kashmiris in Jammu and Kashmir and bring pe­ace and stability to South Asia," the report quoted the letter.