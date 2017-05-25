Pakistan's claim on sea waters to inflate cost of Iran gas pipeline

At the UNCLCS, Oman can appeal against this as it comes close to its shores

The cost of an under-sea natural gas pipeline, being constructed by Delhi-based South Asia Gas Enterprises (SAGE), between Iran and India will go up by $500-600 million because the company is planning to change its route to avoid crossing Pakistan’s path. Earlier, the 1,300-km pipeline was expected to cost around $5 billion. However, recently Pakistan claimed an extension of its sea limits from 200 nautical miles to 350 nautical miles (one nautical mile is a little more than 1.8 km), leading to the pipeline being re-routed. This will increase the length of the pipeline by at ...

Shine Jacob