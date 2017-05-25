Pakistan's claim on sea waters to inflate cost of Iran gas pipeline

The cost of an under-sea natural gas pipeline, being constructed by Delhi-based South Asia Gas Enterprises (SAGE), between Iran and India will go up by $500-600 million because the company is planning to change its route to avoid crossing Pakistan’s path. Earlier, the 1,300-km pipeline was expected to cost around $5 billion. However, recently Pakistan claimed an extension of its sea limits from 200 nautical miles to 350 nautical miles (one nautical mile is a little more than 1.8 km), leading to the pipeline being re-routed. This will increase the length of the pipeline by at ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?