Pakistan's former chief justice Nasirul Mulk named country's caretaker PM

Shah expressed hope that Mulk, 67, will successfully conduct free, fair and impartial elections in Pakistan on July 25, 2018

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's former chief justice was today named as the country's caretaker prime minister for an interim two-month period, ending the political wrangling between ruling PML-N and the opposition ahead of the general elections on July 25.

The announcement was made by Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah at a press conference here following his meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Shah expressed hope that Mulk, 67, will successfully conduct free, fair and impartial elections in Pakistan on July 25, 2018.

The job of the caretaker prime minister is to keep the country running between the dissolution of parliament and the new government being sworn in.

The announcement came after weeks of deadlock between the PML-N and the opposition over the name of the caretaker prime minister.
First Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 16:55 IST

