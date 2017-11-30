Pakistan's protest over #FreeBalochistan ad campaign shot down by UK

In what comes as a blow to Pakistan, the United Kingdom's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has refused to take up any action against the removal of #FreeBalochistan advertisements from London's buses and taxis.

"I have informed the complainant that we will not pursue the matter because, based on the facts available to us, there doesn't seem to be a breach of the Code of Non-Broadcasting Advertising (CAP Code)," a letter from the Complaint Executive of the organisation read.

The ASA Council acknowledged the subject of Baloch independence was a politically-sensitive one, but noted that "the advertiser had a right to express their views, as long as they were in line with the rules in the Advertising Code."

The Council also clarified that its role was only limited to assessing what appeared in the ads themselves as opposed to what the ad intended to express.

"The Council considered that the tagline '#FreeBalochistan' was an invitation to find out more about a particular political cause; and the ad itself did not make any specific claim that threatened the territorial integrity or sovereignty of Pakistan," the letter further reads.

The letter was a response to a complaint against the advertorial by the High Commissioner of and one member of the general public.

The complainants objected to the ad, and specifically, the slogan '#FreeBalochistan", saying it was irresponsible and offensive to the Pakistani diaspora considering that was an integral region of

Recently, the World Baloch Organisation, in a bid to spread awareness about the cause of in the UK, launched its third phase of #FreeBalochistan advertising campaign. Under the campaign, taxis with the words 'Free Balochistan' written on both sides were seen plying outside the Buckingham Palace, while 100 buses carried adverts that said "Free Balochistan", "Save The Baloch People" and "Stop Enforced Disappearances".

The advertisement drew strong contempt from the Government officials, who pressurised the British Government to remove the WBO's adverts.

Indeed, within 24 hours, Transport for ordered the removal of the taxi adverts; though the billboards remained because they were not on TfL property.

British High Commissioner to Thomas Drew expressed his country's inability to control the advertisements, and at the same time maintained that the acknowledged as an integral part of