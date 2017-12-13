Pakistan SC expresses shock over Katas Raj temple's missing idols

The Supreme Court of Pakistan expressed shock when it came to learn that the idols were missing from the Hindu temples in complex in Chakwal.

The pilgrims who visited the holy site had to bring their own idols to perform their rituals.

The Supreme Court has sought an explanation from the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) over the absence of idols.

According to the Dawn, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also ordered to close the tubewells used by a cement factory, which is believed to be one of the industrial units responsible for the drying up of the Katas Raj pond.

Katas Raj is the second-most sacred Hindu site and dates back to 600 AD.

The temple complex is built around the pond, which finds it origin from Katak Shah, which in Sanskrit means 'raining eyes'.

The pond is believed to have been formed from the tears of Shiva after the loss of his wife, Sati.

The Supreme Court bench is conducting a suo motu hearing based on media reports that the Katas Raj pond is drying out due to water consumption by nearby cement factories.

One of the judges on the bench expressed dismay as to why the authorities could not protect the idols inside the temples.

There are two temples within the premises of the Katas Raj -- Hanuman temple and Sri Ram Mandir.