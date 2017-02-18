TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

China's 4G users reached 770 mn by 2016 end
Business Standard

Pakistan seals key border crossing with Afghanistan after shrine attack

Trade supplies to the neighbouring landlocked country have been halted

AP | PTI  |  Islamabad 

Sufi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine
Inside the Sufi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, situated in Pakistan, after a IS suicide bomber killed 88 people. (Photo: Twitter (@XHNews)

Two Pakistani officials said that a second key Chaman border crossing into Afghanistan has been closed, halting trade supplies to the neighbouring landlocked country.

The border closure in Pakistan's south-west Baluchistan province comes after a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 88 people. It was seen as a tactic to pressure Kabul to act against militants who Pakistan says have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani officials asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorised to brief the media on the record.

Earlier, Pakistan closed a border crossing at Torkham, which connects Pakistan to Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.

The Islamic State says it was behind the shrine attack and Pakistani security forces have launched nationwide operations that they say has left more than 100 "terrorists" dead.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Pakistan seals key border crossing with Afghanistan after shrine attack

Trade supplies to the neighbouring landlocked country have been halted

Trade supplies to the neighbouring landlocked country have been halted
Two Pakistani officials said that a second key Chaman border crossing into Afghanistan has been closed, halting trade supplies to the neighbouring landlocked country.

The border closure in Pakistan's south-west Baluchistan province comes after a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 88 people. It was seen as a tactic to pressure Kabul to act against militants who Pakistan says have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani officials asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorised to brief the media on the record.

Earlier, Pakistan closed a border crossing at Torkham, which connects Pakistan to Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.

The Islamic State says it was behind the shrine attack and Pakistani security forces have launched nationwide operations that they say has left more than 100 "terrorists" dead.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Pakistan seals key border crossing with Afghanistan after shrine attack

Trade supplies to the neighbouring landlocked country have been halted

Two Pakistani officials said that a second key Chaman border crossing into Afghanistan has been closed, halting trade supplies to the neighbouring landlocked country.

The border closure in Pakistan's south-west Baluchistan province comes after a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 88 people. It was seen as a tactic to pressure Kabul to act against militants who Pakistan says have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani officials asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorised to brief the media on the record.

Earlier, Pakistan closed a border crossing at Torkham, which connects Pakistan to Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.

The Islamic State says it was behind the shrine attack and Pakistani security forces have launched nationwide operations that they say has left more than 100 "terrorists" dead.

image
Business Standard
177 22