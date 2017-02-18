Pakistan seals key border crossing with Afghanistan after shrine attack

Two Pakistani officials said that a second key Chaman border crossing into Afghanistan
has been closed, halting trade supplies to the neighbouring landlocked country.
The border closure in Pakistan's south-west Baluchistan province comes after a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan
that killed 88 people. It was seen as a tactic to pressure Kabul to act against militants who Pakistan
says have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.
The Pakistani officials asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorised to brief the media on the record.
Earlier, Pakistan
closed a border crossing at Torkham, which connects Pakistan
to Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.
The Islamic State
says it was behind the shrine attack and Pakistani security forces have launched nationwide operations that they say has left more than 100 "terrorists" dead.
