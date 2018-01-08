Pakistan will continue to have ties with the US as far as possible

-
Pakistan has said it will continue to have engagement with the US "as far as possible" despite the Trump administration suspending over $2 billion in military assistance citing Islamabad's failure to clamp down on terror groups in the country. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said that Pakistan needs to continue to have a "measured response" to all the rhetoric coming out of the US, the Dawn reported.
"As far as possible Pakistan wants to engage with the US because it is not only a global power but also has its presence in the region, and for us it's almost our neighbour," she said delivering a lecture on 'Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Issues’ at the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi.
In reply to a question, the foreign secretary said President Trump’s tweet on January 1 could be well thought out or he was just being his impulsive self, or it could be a result of any other reason such as the fact that the US is not doing well in Afghanistan.
