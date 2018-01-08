JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

US to rope in China in bid to make Pakistan shut down terror safe havens
Business Standard

Pakistan will continue to have ties with the US as far as possible

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said that Pakistan needs to continue to have a "measured response" to all the rhetoric coming out of the US

Press Trust of India 

US Vice-President Mike Pence meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi. (Photo: Twitter handle of Mike Pence, @VP)

Pakistan has said it will continue to have engagement with the US "as far as possible" despite the Trump administration suspending over $2 billion in military assistance citing Islamabad's failure to clamp down on terror groups in the country. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said that Pakistan needs to continue to have a "measured response" to all the rhetoric coming out of the US, the Dawn reported.
 
"As far as possible Pakistan wants to engage with the US because it is not only a global power but also has its presence in the region, and for us it's almost our neighbour," she said delivering a lecture on 'Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Issues’ at the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi.

 
In reply to a question, the foreign secretary said President Trump’s tweet on January 1 could be well thought out or he was just being his impulsive self, or it could be a result of any other reason such as the fact that the US is not doing well in Afghanistan.
First Published: Mon, January 08 2018. 03:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements