Pakistan will continue to have ties with the US as far as possible

has said it will continue to have engagement with the "as far as possible" despite the Trump administration suspending over $2 billion in military assistance citing Islamabad's failure to clamp down on terror groups in the country. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said that needs to continue to have a "measured response" to all the rhetoric coming out of the US, the Dawn reported.



"As far as possible wants to engage with the because it is not only a global power but also has its presence in the region, and for it's almost our neighbour," she said delivering a lecture on 'Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Issues’ at the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi.



In reply to a question, the foreign secretary said President Trump’s tweet on January 1 could be well thought out or he was just being his impulsive self, or it could be a result of any other reason such as the fact that the is not doing well in Afghanistan.