Panama case: Nawaz Sharif to be on Exit Control List, may face travel curbs

Ousted and four of his family members can soon be barred from leaving in connection with the case as the country's anti-graft watchdog has initiated a process to place their names on the Exit Control List, a media report said on Saturday.



Sharif, 67, and some of his family members are facing charges relating to their ownership of properties in



He resigned as prime minister in July after the country's Supreme disqualified him over undeclaredThree cases were registered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 8 against Sharif, his children and son-in- in the Accountability Islamabad, following the July verdict by the SupremeDawn reported that the NAB Lahore office yesterday initiated the process to place the names of Sharif, his sons Hussain and Hassan, daughter Maryam and son-in- Mohammad Safdar on (ECL).According to the NAB spokesman the members of the family may face travel restriction if listed on the ECL.An accountability had earlier declared Hussain and Hassan proclaimed offenders for skipping proceedings in connection with the case.On Thursday, the NAB had requested the ministry of interior to put Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's name on the ECL after an accountability issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him.Dar, like Sharif's sons, has continuously been absent from proceedings in a case against him for owning assets beyond known sources ofA senior official told the paper on condition of anonymity that the NAB Lahore had written to its headquarters requesting that Hussain and Hassan's names be placed on the ECL.The NAB spokesman in confirmed the other three names Sharif, Maryam and Safdar that had been recommended by the anti-graft watchdog Lahore to be placed on the ECL.The official in the NAB Lahore said according to the procedure, they would first place names of Hussain and Hassan, who live in the UK, on the ECL and if they still did not appear before the accountability court, then NAB would request cancellation of their passports.Sharif's family has been shuttling between and in recent days due to his wife Kulsoom, who is battling throat cancer.The three cases against the Sharifs are related to the Flagship Investment Ltd, the Avenfield (London) properties and Jeddah-based Al-Azizia Company and Hill Metal Establishment.The political future of Sharif, who leads the country's most powerful political family and the ruling Muslim League-Nawaz party, has been hanging in balance since his disqualification. If convicted, Sharif could be jailed.Sharif's family alleges that the cases are politically motivated.