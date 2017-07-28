Twitter goes into a tizzy after PM Sharif steps down over Panama verdict

i dont know much about politics but i believe what happens now is nawaz sharif will get sworn back in tomorrow but as a bjp ally— Rega Jha (@RegaJha) July 28, 2017
#PanamaVerdict Nawaz Sharif https://t.co/X0VBAg5at1 via @GIPHY pic.twitter.com/CREINaoFE0— Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) July 28, 2017
- this relief is only and only because of Imran Khan! Rest are just relo kattay! #PanamaVerdict— Asif Khan (@mak_asif) July 28, 2017
Amit Shah is just few phone calls away from making government in Pakistan.#PanamaVerdict #NawazSharif— TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) July 28, 2017
Pic 1: Zardari— Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) July 28, 2017
Pic 2: Imran Khan
Pic 3: Nawaz Sharif pic.twitter.com/T2DvV1ojlS
Nawaz Sharif right now: pic.twitter.com/NvLyPJxdyN— Rana Hamad. (@ranahamad315) July 28, 2017
We welcome Mr.Sharif to India to become GST and Swachh Bharat brand ambassador. https://t.co/EJlIL6Dpjr— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) July 28, 2017
#GST @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/VqfzuTJEGv— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 28, 2017
"Hum yahaan haare huye states jeet rahe hain, tu jeeta hua haar gaya?" pic.twitter.com/iRzPnxbbyc— Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) July 28, 2017
"So you see that's where the trouble started. That smile. That damned smile." -Nawaz Sharif (13 Reasons Why I Got Disqualified) pic.twitter.com/z18GipF4cV— Hifza Khan (@hifzakhann) July 28, 2017
Nawaz Sharif to whole nation: pic.twitter.com/TdOBUPfBBa— Gone Nawaz Gone (@myaseenayub) July 28, 2017
How dare the SC of Pakistan disqualify Nawaz Sharif as the PM?— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 28, 2017
Only Arnab Goswami has these powers! #PanamaVerdict
Hatts off to Kaptaan @ImranKhanPTI— ємααη нαι∂єя
You made history, Pakistan Nation loves u 4 ur unprecedented services 4 us #PanamaVerdict #انصاف_کی_جیت pic.twitter.com/Q7mqCH02r7
