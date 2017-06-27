TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

India a pawn? China says India playing into US hands, result to be terrible
Business Standard

Panama leaks case: JIT summons Pak PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz on July 5

It has also summoned his sons Hussain and Hassan to appear before it on July 4 and 3 , respectively

ANI  |  Islamabad 

Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif appeared before a Supreme Court-appointed team investigating allegations against his family's offshore companies and money laundering. Photo: AP/PTI
Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. Photo: AP/PTI

The Pakistan Supreme Court-appointed Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which is probing the Panama Papers case, has summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz to appear before it for questioning for the first time.

The JIT has asked Maryam to appear before it on July 5, reports the Dawn

According to reports, Maryam is currently in London to attend her son's graduation ceremony.

The JIT has also summoned Sharif's sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz to appear before it for further questioning on July 4 and July 3, respectively.

Sharif's elder son Hussain has appeared five times before the JIT whereas Hassan has been questioned thrice.

Tariq Shafi, who is Sharif's cousin, has also been asked to appear before the JIT for the second time on July 2.

A number of witnesses have appeared before the JIT for questioning so far including the PM Sharif who was questioned on June 15, becoming the first sitting prime minister to be directly questioned by investigators.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Panama leaks case: JIT summons Pak PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz on July 5

It has also summoned his sons Hussain and Hassan to appear before it on July 4 and 3 , respectively

It has also summoned his sons Hussain and Hassan to appear before it on July 4 and 3 , respectively

The Pakistan Supreme Court-appointed Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which is probing the Panama Papers case, has summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz to appear before it for questioning for the first time.

The JIT has asked Maryam to appear before it on July 5, reports the Dawn

According to reports, Maryam is currently in London to attend her son's graduation ceremony.

The JIT has also summoned Sharif's sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz to appear before it for further questioning on July 4 and July 3, respectively.

Sharif's elder son Hussain has appeared five times before the JIT whereas Hassan has been questioned thrice.

Tariq Shafi, who is Sharif's cousin, has also been asked to appear before the JIT for the second time on July 2.

A number of witnesses have appeared before the JIT for questioning so far including the PM Sharif who was questioned on June 15, becoming the first sitting prime minister to be directly questioned by investigators.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Panama leaks case: JIT summons Pak PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz on July 5

It has also summoned his sons Hussain and Hassan to appear before it on July 4 and 3 , respectively

The Pakistan Supreme Court-appointed Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which is probing the Panama Papers case, has summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz to appear before it for questioning for the first time.

The JIT has asked Maryam to appear before it on July 5, reports the Dawn

According to reports, Maryam is currently in London to attend her son's graduation ceremony.

The JIT has also summoned Sharif's sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz to appear before it for further questioning on July 4 and July 3, respectively.

Sharif's elder son Hussain has appeared five times before the JIT whereas Hassan has been questioned thrice.

Tariq Shafi, who is Sharif's cousin, has also been asked to appear before the JIT for the second time on July 2.

A number of witnesses have appeared before the JIT for questioning so far including the PM Sharif who was questioned on June 15, becoming the first sitting prime minister to be directly questioned by investigators.

image
Business Standard
177 22