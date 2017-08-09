Paris attack: 6 soldiers injured after car 'deliberately' rams into them

-
ALSO READEgypt bus attack: Paris shows support by turning off Eiffel Tower lights Paris attacks 2015: 3 charged with supplying arms to jihadists Man armed with knife arrested at Eiffel Tower, triggers evacuation London attack: As terror attacks become ultra-modern, how to boost security ISIS claims responsibility for Paris, Brussels attack, names attackers
-
A car slammed into soldiers on patrol outside Paris on Wednesday, injuring six people, two of them seriously, police said.
The vehicle took off after the incident, which took place at about 8.00 am (1130 IST) in the northwestern suburb of Levallois-Perret.
Police described the incident as an "apparently deliberate act".
France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 and has seen a string of attacks on security forces who have been regularly targeted, particularly those guarding key tourist sites.
An 18-year-old with a history of psychological problems was arrested on Saturday at the Eiffel Tower after brandishing a knife.
He told investigators he wanted to kill a soldier, sources close to the case told AFP.
In February, a man armed with a machete attacked four soldiers on patrol at Paris's Louvre Museum, while in April another extremist shot and killed a policeman on the Champs Elysees.
In June, a 40-year-old Algeria doctorate student who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group attacked a policeman with a hammer outside Notre Dame cathedral.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU