Paris attack: 6 soldiers injured after car 'deliberately' rams into them

A slammed into on patrol outside on Wednesday, injuring six people, two of them seriously, said.



The vehicle took off after the incident, which took place at about 8.00 am (1130 IST) in the northwestern suburb of Levallois-Perret.



described the incident as an "apparently deliberate act".has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 and has seen a string of on who have been regularly targeted, particularly those guarding key tourist sites.An 18-year-old with a history of psychological problems was arrested on Saturday at the after brandishing a knife.He told investigators he wanted to kill a soldier, sources close to the case told AFP.In February, a man armed with a machete attacked four on patrol at Paris's Louvre Museum, while in April another extremist shot and killed a policeman on theIn June, a 40-year-old Algeria doctorate student who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group attacked a policeman with a hammer outside Notre Dame cathedral.