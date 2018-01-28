Paris climate accord: Trump willing to sign a 'completely different' deal

would be willing to sign the US back up to the Paris climate accord, but only if the treaty undergoes a major change, he said in comments published on Saturday. was met with global condemnation when he announced in June 2017 that the was pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, painting it a "bad deal" for the US economy. While the remains firm in his criticism of the historic accord, which was signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, he said he would be willing to sign up to a revamped deal. "The Paris accord, for us, would have been a disaster," he told Britain's ITV channel in an interviewed to be aired late Sunday. "If they made a good deal... there's always a chance we'd get back," added, describing the current agreement as "terrible" and "unfair" to the US. The landmark treaty was agreed by 197 nations in 2015 after intense negotiations in Paris, where all countries made voluntary carbon-cutting pledges running to 2030. "If somebody said, go back into the Paris accord, it would have to be a completely different deal because we had a horrible deal," said, according to extracts of the interview. "Would I go back in? Yeah, I'd go back in...

I would love to." Earlier this month said the US could "conceivably" return to the deal under more favourable terms, raising questions about whether he was bluffing about pulling out of the Paris deal in a bid for easier emissions targets.