Kabul attack: Taliban suicide bomber kills 100, leaves 200 wounded
Paris climate accord: Trump willing to sign a 'completely different' deal

He said, 'If somebody said, go back into the Paris accord, it would have to be a completely different deal because we had a horrible deal'

AFP | PTI  |  London 

File photo of US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump would be willing to sign the US back up to the Paris climate accord, but only if the treaty undergoes a major change, he said in comments published on Saturday. Trump was met with global condemnation when he announced in June 2017 that the United States was pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, painting it a "bad deal" for the US economy. While the president remains firm in his criticism of the historic accord, which was signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, he said he would be willing to sign up to a revamped deal. "The Paris accord, for us, would have been a disaster," he told Britain's ITV channel in an interviewed to be aired late Sunday. "If they made a good deal... there's always a chance we'd get back," Trump added, describing the current agreement as "terrible" and "unfair" to the US. The landmark treaty was agreed by 197 nations in 2015 after intense negotiations in Paris, where all countries made voluntary carbon-cutting pledges running to 2030. "If somebody said, go back into the Paris accord, it would have to be a completely different deal because we had a horrible deal," Trump said, according to extracts of the interview. "Would I go back in? Yeah, I'd go back in...

I would love to." Earlier this month Trump said the US could "conceivably" return to the deal under more favourable terms, raising questions about whether he was bluffing about pulling out of the Paris deal in a bid for easier emissions targets.

First Published: Sun, January 28 2018. 08:56 IST

