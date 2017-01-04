Paul Ryan re-elected as House of Representatives Speaker

US lawmakers voted today to retain congressman as speaker of the House of Representatives, making him a critical player in Congress as prepares to assume the presidency.



House members voted 239 to 189 to re-elect Ryan to the key post over the top Democrat, former speaker Nancy Pelosi. Five lawmakers voted for other figures.



Ryan, 46, will lead the 115th Congress, which gaveled into session today 17 days before Trump's inauguration.

AFP | PTI