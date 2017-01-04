TRENDING ON BS
Paul Ryan re-elected as House of Representatives Speaker

Ryan, 46, will lead the 115th Congress, which gaveled into session

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US lawmakers voted today to retain congressman Paul Ryan as speaker of the House of Representatives, making him a critical player in Congress as Donald Trump prepares to assume the presidency.

House members voted 239 to 189 to re-elect Ryan to the key post over the top Democrat, former speaker Nancy Pelosi. Five lawmakers voted for other figures.



Ryan, 46, will lead the 115th Congress, which gaveled into session today 17 days before Trump's inauguration.

