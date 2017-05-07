Pentagon to lease Trump Tower apartment for nuclear 'football'

The US Defense Department is finalising a lease on a privately owned apartment in New York’s for the White House to use for supporting President Donald Trump without providing any benefit to Trump or his organisation, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The carries and safeguards the “football”, the device that contains the top secret launch codes the president needs to order a nuclear attack, as well as providing him secure communications wherever he is.

The White House, Secret Service, and Defense Department had no comment on whether similar arrangements have been made at other properties Trump frequents — Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida and the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump is spending this weekend.

In a letter to Representative Jackie Speier, a Democrat on the House Armed Services and intelligence committees, Defense Department official James MacStravic, said the apartment is “privately owned and ... lease negotiations have been with the owner’s representatives only.”

MacStravic, who wrote that he was “temporarily performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics,” said any acquisition of leased space with “an annual rental in excess of $1 million must first be approved by my office.” He “approved this action” after consulting with the White House and other officials, he said.

Officials declined to reveal the cost of the lease or identify the owners of the apartment.

MacStravic’s letter, dated March 3, added: “We are not aware of any means through which the President would personally benefit from a Government lease of this space.” The letter explained that the White House Military Office, a unit, “requested approval to lease space in the for personnel assigned to support the President when at his private residence.”