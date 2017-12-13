PepsiCo to use Tesla electric trucks to cut emission

PepsiCo, parent company of Pepsi and Lay's potato chips, has said it has preordered 100 electric Semi trucks newly-unveiled by US automaker to cut gasoline consumption.

The order announced on Tuesday, represents about one per cent of PepsiCo's US fleet. It is part of its plan to reduce at least 20 per cent of emission across its supply chain by 2030, Xinhua news agency reported.

has so far made the biggest order of Semi since its debut on November 16, during which Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk promised the battery-powered truck would hit the road in 2019.

According to Musk, the Semi is capable of travelling 800 km on one charge and will cost less than a diesel Semi because of fuel savings and lower maintenance costs.