Petroleum, motor vehicles boost US import prices

increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic and keep the on course for further interest rate hikes.

The Labour Department said on Wednesday that import prices jumped 0.5 per cent last month after gaining 0.1 per cent in March. It was the fifth straight monthly increase and beat economists' expectations for a 0.2 per cent advance.

"Higher import prices today helps build the case for another rate hike at the June Fed meeting as the deflation threat has long passed for this economic cycle," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.

In the 12 months through April, import prices rose 4.1 per cent after increasing 4.3 per cent in March. Prices shot up 4.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in February, the biggest gain in five years. They are rising as the drags from a strong dollar and weak global import prices fade.

US financial markets were little moved by the data amid investor caution after President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey.

In April, prices for imported petroleum rebounded 1.6 per cent after declining 0.4 per cent in March. Import prices excluding petroleum gained 0.4 per cent, the biggest increase since July 2016, after edging up 0.1 per cent in the prior month.

Import prices excluding petroleum have now risen for four straight months, in part reflecting the dollar's 3 per cent decline against the currencies of the United States' main trading partners this year.

Import prices excluding petroleum rose 1.4 per cent in the 12 months through April, the largest increase since March 2012. The steady rise in underlying import prices could over time put upward pressure on consumer

"With job gains rebounding to decent levels, only some sudden deceleration in might slow the Fed from its appointed round of rate hikes," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisers in Holland, Pennsylvania.

"Well, it doesn't look like is going to decelerate anytime soon."

The US central bank raised its overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point in March and has forecast two more hikes this year.

Prices for imported capital goods rose for a third straight month in April, while the cost of imported surged 0.5 per cent, the biggest gain in five years. Imported food prices increased 0.3 per cent.

The cost of goods imported from China dipped 0.1 percent last month, leading to a 1.2 per cent decline on a year-on-year basis. Prices have not risen on a yearly basis since October 2014.

The report also showed export prices increased 0.2 per cent in April after rising 0.1 percent in March. Prices rose 3.0 percent year-on-year after increasing 3.4 per cent in March.

Prices for agricultural exports advanced 0.3 percent last month as a record 37.9 per cent jump in vegetable prices offset falling prices for soybeans, corn and wheat. In the 12 months through April, agricultural export prices rose 4.6 per cent.