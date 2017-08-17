Philippines drug war: 32 dealers killed near Manila, 100 others in custody

Philippine Police have killed 32 suspected drug dealers in a series of raids across Bulacan province near Manila.

As per The Guardian report, the provincial police chief said 67 police operations in various parts of Bulacan had left 32 drug dealers and more than 100 in custody.

"We have conducted 'one-time, big-time' operations in the past. So far, the number of casualties and deaths, this is the highest," Caramat said.

The Philippine administration had launched its brutal war against in June 2016, since then 3,451 alleged drug offenders have been killed in gunbattles with law enforcers.

More than 2,000 died in drug-related homicides, including attacks by motorcycle-riding masked gunmen.

Human rights activists have criticised Philippine President for his brutal war against drug menace in the country. They have also demanded an independent investigation for Duterte's role in the violence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)