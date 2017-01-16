Philippines protests China's weapons installation on islands

The has filed a low-key diplomatic protest with after a US think tank reported that appears to have installed anti-aircraft and anti- missile weapons on its man-made islands in the strategically vital South Sea, the country's top diplomat said on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said the diplomatic communication was issued after the report came out last month.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies report said anti-aircraft guns and weapons systems designed to guard against missile attacks appear to have been placed on all seven of China's newly created islands.

Yasay told CNN that Manila had responded, but did so quietly.

"We have taken action on that, we have issued a note verbale," he said, referring to a diplomatic communication that is issued in the third person and is not signed. It is considered less formal than a letter of protest.

He did not say when it was issued, adding it was a matter that he did not want to discuss.

"I just want to assure the Filipino people that when we take action at engaging in this dispute, we do not want to take such aggressive, provocative action that will not solve the problem," he said. "We cannot engage in a war."

Nevertheless, he said, "when there are reports about the build-up of weapon systems in the area, during our watch we made sure that the interests and rights of the are properly protected."

says the artificial islands are intended to boost maritime safety in the region while downplaying their military utility. They also buttress China's claim to ownership of practically the entire South Sea.

Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei also claim territory in the waterway, through which an estimated $5 trillion in global trade passes each year.

After took control of disputed Scarborough Shoal in 2012 and blocked Filipinos from the rich fishing area, then President Benigno Aquino III brought his country's territorial disputes with to international arbitration.

ignored the Philippine case and refused to recognise the outcome, which was heavily in favour of the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who succeeded Aquino in June, has taken steps to mend the strained relations with China. He also has taken an antagonistic stance toward outgoing President Barack Obama's administration after the US leader criticised his deadly crackdown on drugs.