Philips to buy Spectranetics for $1.7 billion

Philips Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten has been on the hunt for acquisitions to fuel expansion in health care, already the company’s largest business. After spinning off a lighting division last year and selling another called Lumileds, the executive has made the market for medical equipment and services the company’s focus. Spectranetics was on Philips’s radar “for quite a while,” he said on a call Wednesday, adding that, to his knowledge, Philips was the only suitor.
“With the ongoing sell down of light and the soon-to-be-sold majority in Lumileds, Philips is able to make the next move in its health care strategy,” Marcel Achterberg, an analyst at Degroof Petercam, said in a note. “Acquisitions should boost the growth rate.”
Spectranetics is growing at a double-digit percentage rate and forecasts sales this year of $293 million to $306 million, according to Philips. The US company’s so-called image-guided therapy devices to clear blocked arteries provide an alternative to stents, which are metal tubes widely used in cardiac procedures, van Houten said.
