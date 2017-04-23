Pinterest to start first US ad campaign

Why join yet another social network?

That’s the question keeping people from signing up for Pinterest, according to Chief Executive Officer Except they have the wrong impression. is a site for coming up with ideas, he says. People do post photos and videos, but it’s not to get likes or comments — it’s to remember what inspires them.

This summer, is launching its first major advertising campaign in the US. It’s considering spending on billboards, websites, newspapers and magazines to get its message across.

“The No. 1 challenge is getting people to understand that isn’t a social network,” said in an interview for Bloomberg’s He says the app is used best as a visual search engine. “The hope is that you’ll get ideas for your real life, and you’ll close the app, get off your phone and try those ideas.”

is advertising to add users as other, larger networks start to mimic parts of its product. Instagram, for example, recently added a feature that allows people to save other users’ pictures into collections that they can revisit later. Alphabet’s Google recently added shoppable photos in image searches.