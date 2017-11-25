Pokemon Go developer Niantic raises $200 mn in new funding round

-
Pokemon Go creator Niantic on Saturday announced receiving of Series B funding worth $200 million by Spark Capital, Founders Fund, Meritech, Javelin Venture Capital, You & Mr. Jones and NetEase.
Inc. Spark partner Megan Quinn will also join Niantic's board as part of the new financing deal.
According to TechCrunch, in its Series A round, Niantic raised $30 million in funding from an investor group including Alsop Loui Partners, Google, Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, Cyan and Scott Banister and others.
Niantic, which began with the sci-fi spy game Ingress, was created during the company's time as an internal startup founded within tech giant, Google.
Earlier this year, Niantic made its first acquisition of mobile social network developer, Evertoon.
The augmented reality games company also recently announced its intent to build a mobile AR game based on Harry Potter. The game will be developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive and released in 2018.
