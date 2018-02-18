Poland defends PM's Holocaust remark after Benjamin Netanyahu's outburst

today sought to defend remarks by its which Israeli leader called "outrageous" and amounted to denying the "The comments of during a discussion in were by no means intended to deny the Holocaust, or charge the Jewish victims of the with responsibility for what was a Nazi German perpetrated genocide," Morawiecki's said in a statement. The Israeli premier, who like Morawiecki was in for a global security conference, yesterday responded angrily to the remark that the had involved "Jewish perpetrators" as well as Polish ones. It showed "an inability to understand history and a lack of sensitivity to the tragedy of our people", said in a statement. Morawiecki's countered today that to the contrary the Polish "has repeatedly and categorically opposed the denial of the Holocaust-the murder of European Jewry-as well as anti-Semitism in all its forms". Morawiecki's claim about the Holocausts perpetrators came amid an unprecedented diplomatic row with sparked by a passed by Poland's Senate this month. The or a maximum three-year jail term for anyone ascribing "responsibility or co-responsibility to the Polish nation or state for crimes committed by the German Third Reich". Yesterday Morawiecki had been questioned by a who told of his mother's narrow escape from the in after learning that neighbors were planning to denounce them, and asked if recounting that would now be against the law in Morawiecki responded: "It's not going to be punishable, not going to be seen as criminal, to say that there were Polish perpetrators, as there were Jewish perpetrators, as there were Russian perpetrators, as there were and German perpetrators." After a slew of negative reactions to the comments, the Polish PM's sought to clarify the remark saying his words "should be interpreted as a sincere call for open discussion of crimes committed against during the Holocaust, regardless of the nationality of those involved in each crime." "Each crime must be judged individually, and no single act of wickedness should burden with responsibility entire nations, which were conquered and enslaved by Nazi Germany," she said.