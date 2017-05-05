TRENDING ON BS
Police register report against Nawaz Sharif for 'anti-army' speech

Pakistan's military has always played a crucial role in the country's politics

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistani police have registered a report against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly provoking people and creating hatred against the armed forces.

The report was lodged at Civil Line police in Rawalpindi on Wednesday by Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, who claimed himself as the chairman of the I M Pakistan party.



The one-page report registered by the police is not an FIR and is known in local parlance as 'roznamcha', The Dawn newspaper reported.

Mirza claimed he had received a video clip on his WhatsApp which showed a man making a speech.

He said the man delivering the speech was Sharif himself who was allegedly provoking people and creating hatred against the armed forces.

The complainant asked for the registration of a case against Sharif, head of the PMLN party.

Mirza claimed that his IM Pakistan political party was registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan, the report said.

Pakistan's military has always played a crucial role in the country's politics. The army has ruled Pakistan for more than 33 years of the country's 70-year history.

