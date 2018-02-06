Polish prez to sign controversial Holocaust bill despite global concerns

Poland's President said on Tuesday that he will sign into law a controversial which has sparked tensions with Israel, the and But he said he would also send the measure to the Constitutional Tribunal to rule on whether it conforms with laws on freedom of speech. The law would set fines or a maximum three-year jail term for anyone who erroneously refers to Nazi as Polish.

Israel, however, has expressed concern that the legislation could serve to deny the involvement of individual Poles in the Holocaust.