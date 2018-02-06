JUST IN
Polish prez to sign controversial Holocaust bill despite global concerns

The law would set fines or a maximum three-year jail term for anyone who erroneously refers to Nazi German death camps as Polish

AFP/PTI  |  Warsaw 

Andrzej Duda, Poland
Andrzej Duda

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday that he will sign into law a controversial Holocaust bill which has sparked tensions with Israel, the US and Ukraine. But he said he would also send the measure to the Constitutional Tribunal to rule on whether it conforms with laws on freedom of speech. The law would set fines or a maximum three-year jail term for anyone who erroneously refers to Nazi German death camps as Polish.

Israel, however, has expressed concern that the legislation could serve to deny the involvement of individual Poles in the Holocaust.

First Published: Tue, February 06 2018. 20:58 IST

