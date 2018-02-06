Polish prez to sign controversial Holocaust bill despite global concerns

-
Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday that he will sign into law a controversial Holocaust bill which has sparked tensions with Israel, the US and Ukraine. But he said he would also send the measure to the Constitutional Tribunal to rule on whether it conforms with laws on freedom of speech. The law would set fines or a maximum three-year jail term for anyone who erroneously refers to Nazi German death camps as Polish.
Israel, however, has expressed concern that the legislation could serve to deny the involvement of individual Poles in the Holocaust.
