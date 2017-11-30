JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Amazon plans to send Alexa to the office

Opec, allies set to agree to extend oil production cuts until end of 2018
Business Standard

Pope Francis arrives in Bangladesh, may discuss Rohingya issue

President Abudul Hamid received the pope at Dhakas Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

Press Trust of India  |  Dhaka 

Pope Francis, center, arrives to celebrate a Mass with young people in St. Mary's Cathedral in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Francis is wrapping up his visit to Myanmar with a Mass for young people before heading to neighboring Bangladesh
Pope Francis, center, arrives to celebrate a Mass with young people in St. Mary's Cathedral in Yangon, Myanmar. Francis is wrapping up his visit to Myanmar with a Mass for young people before heading to neighboring Bangladesh

Pope Francis today arrived in Bangladesh on a key visit likely to be dominated by the issue of Muslim Rohingya refugees who have fled neighbouring Myanmar.

A red carpet was rolled out as the pope arrived here on a special aircraft after wrapping up his Myanmar tour during which he sent out a message that justice and human rights are the foundation of peace, in an apparent reference to the Rohingya crisis.


President Abudul Hamid received the pope at Dhakas Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

A contingent of Bangladesh's armed forces gave him a guard of honour. His programmes include a visit to the National Memorial for Liberation War martyrs, Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and join a civic reception at Bangabhaban presidential palace.

It the second leg of pope's tour to the region amid heightened Rohingya crisis. About 620,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmars Rakhine State to Bangladesh since August to avoid military crackdown at their home.

This is the second visit to Bangladesh by a pope. Pope John Paul II had visited the country in 1986.

First Published: Thu, November 30 2017. 15:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements