Post court ruling, 72% refugees entered from banned Muslim countries: Trump

President Donald Trump, on Sunday, lashed out at the again for halting his while saying that 72% of the refugees, who entered the United States following the ruling are from the seven countries that were listed in the immigration ban.

"72% of refugees admitted into U.S. (2/3 -2/11) during BREAKDOWN are from 7 countries: SYRIA, IRAQ, SOMALIA, IRAN, SUDAN, LIBYA & YEMEN," Trump said in a tweet.

He said that his order was for cracking down on illegal criminals as promised during his campaign.

In another tweet, Trump said: "The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & are being removed!"

President Trump, on Saturday, termed his country's legal system as "broken", adding that 77% of refugees allowed into the US since the travel reprieve, hailed from the very seven countries he had accused of being havens of

"Our legal system is broken! 77% of refugees allowed into U.S. since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries," Trump said in a tweet.

This came a day after a three-judge federal appeals panel had unanimously refused to reinstate the from countries like Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Within minutes of the judges' decision, the President angrily tweeted his intent to appeal.

"SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" Trump took to Twitter.

Within an hour of the judgment, the hashtag #NoBanNoWall started to trend on the social media.

Trump's executive order that he signed last week, suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, the US refugee program for 120 days, and indefinitely halted Syrian refugees from entering the US.

The Trump administration has said the seven nations - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - have raised concerns.