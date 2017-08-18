President Maduro orders Venezuelan military to be prepared for US invasion

Venezuelan President has issued an order to the military to prepare to "shoulder arms," in the case of a US invasion, Defense Minister Lopez said on Thursday.

"We have received a preparatory order from President to shoulder arms and defend our country," Padrino said during a ceremony to mobilize a special rapid response force.

The order comes after threatened to conduct a "military option" to oust Venezuela's president and ruling socialist party from power.

Maduro has ordered the army to conduct a round of military drills later this month in response to Donald Trump's threat of military action in the crisis-stricken nation.

Maduro has been accused of seeking to consolidate power by packing a controversial new assembly with his allies as inflation spirals out of control and food shortage situation worsens.

On the heels of that statement, Trump's Vice President embarked on a four-nation tour of to drum up support for a more aggressive push against Maduro and his administration, Global Times reported.

The presidents of Colombia, Argentina, and Chile, all of whom met separately with Pence, rejected the possibility of military intervention in South America.

Padrino objected to Pence's description of as a "failed state" that has strayed from democratic principles, pointing to the fact that opposition political parties have gone to the offices of the National Electoral Council to register their candidates for upcoming regional elections in October.

The Trump administration slapped sanctions on Venezuelan President after a July 30 vote that allowed the President to replace the opposition-held National Assembly with a new 545-member Constituent Assembly filled with his supporters.