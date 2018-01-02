President Trump says Pakistan has given US nothing but 'lies and deceit'

In a scathing attack, President Donald on Monday accused of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” in return for $33-billion aid and said has provided “safe haven” to terrorists.

“The has foolishly given more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” said in a strongly worded tweet. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” said in his first tweet of the year.

This is the strongest attack that has come from the His remarks came days after the Times reported that the US is considering withholding $225-million in aid to reflecting its dissatisfaction with the latter’s reluctance in the war against terrorism.

In November, the US had strongly condemned release of the mastermind by and had demanded his immediate re-arrest and prosecution, warning that there would be “repercussions” for bilateral ties if fails to take “decisive action” against the JuD chief.

Saeed, who carries a $10-million American bounty on his head for terror activities, walked free after the decided against detaining him further in any other case. In his new South Asia Policy in August, had called for tougher measure against if it fails to cooperate with the US in its fight against terrorism. “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organisations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond. has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists,” had earlier said in his South Asia Policy speech.

Noting that in the past, has been a valued partner, had accused it of providing shelter to the same organisations that try every single day to kill Americans. “We have been paying billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change, and that will change immediately,” had said. “No partnership can survive a country's harboring of militants and terrorists who target US service members and officials. It is time for to demonstrate its commitment to civilisation, order, and to peace," he had said.

has repeatedly denied that there are any terrorist safe havens inside its territory. Both its officials in and inside the United Nations in assert that there are no terrorist safe havens.

However, the top American leadership insists that there has been no change in Pakistani behaviour on this front that that it is fast running out of patience. In December, the Pentagon warned of unilateral action if did not act.

In a surprise visit to Afghanistan before Christmas, US Vice President had issued a stern warning to Pakistan, for which using non-state actors against its two neighbours - India and Afghanistan - has been part of its national security policy.

"For too long has provided safe haven to the and many terrorist organisations, but those days are over," Pence told American troops at the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan where he made an unannounced trip on December 21.

"President has put on notice," he had said.

Afghanistan's Ambassador to the US Hamdullah Mohib welcomed Trump's tweet.

"A promising message to Afghans who have suffered at the hands of terrorists based in for far too long," Mohib tweeted.