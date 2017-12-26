'Progress in smart city projects in Guwahati, Dharamshala not satisfactory'

The housing and urban affairs ministry was concerned over "unsatisfactory" progress in in in and in Himachal Pradesh, according to an



In a review of by the ministry on Tuesday, it was flagged that these two cities were lagging in implementation of projects under the Centre's Smart City Mission, the ministry added.



It was also decided that ministry would approach these cities to find out the "bottlenecks" with an aim for speedy implementation of the projects, the said.Cities in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and were found to be "performing well" under the mission, while those in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and needed to speed up the implementation process, the said.Under the mission, 90 cities have been selected so far by the and each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing various projects.Reviewing the progress of the on August 30, said that the challenge before everyone was now to ensure implementation and expeditious completion of the work in the 90 identified cities.

