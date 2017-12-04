Progress on Northern Ireland Border deal with Britain: Irish government

has made "significant progress" in talks with on the future of the Northern Irish border, but the sides are "not there yet", a spokesman for Prime Minister said on Monday.

The spokesman said was seeking "a commitment to avoid a hard border in the withdrawal treaty, or ensuring that the rules and regulations of the single market and customs union cannot diverge".

It is also looking for assurances on the protection of the Northern peace process, cross-border funding and the British-Irish common travel area as well as a commitment to a transition period, he said.