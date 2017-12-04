JUST IN
Progress on Northern Ireland Border deal with Britain: Irish government

Ireland is looking on the protection of the Northern Ireland peace process, cross-border funding and the British-Irish common travel area with Great Britain

Conor Humphries  |  Dublin 

Ireland PM Leo Varadkar File Photo: Reuters
Ireland has made "significant progress" in talks with Britain on the future of the Northern Irish border, but the sides are "not there yet", a spokesman for Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

The spokesman said Ireland was seeking "a commitment to avoid a hard border in the withdrawal treaty, or ensuring that the rules and regulations of the single market and customs union cannot diverge".

It is also looking for assurances on the protection of the Northern Ireland peace process, cross-border funding and the British-Irish common travel area as well as a commitment to a transition period, he said.
