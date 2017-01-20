Protests rage on as demonstrators gear up ahead of Trump's swearing-in

As US President-elect gears up for his swearing-in ceremony on Friday, multiple protests are expected across the country including near the inauguration viewing area.

A coalition of organisations that has come together under a name that speaks to a shared cause, "Communities Under Attack Fight Back" - is just one of many planning to make itself heard to the crowds gathering to celebrate a Trump presidency, reports the Post.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to mark the day with shouts, marches and onstage speeches and performances.

Demonstrators against US president-elect march along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Photo: Reuters





Protest groups organised by activist collective DisruptJ20 are expected to gather at each of the dozen checkpoints that inauguration ticket-holders will have to pass through, each demonstration speaking to a different cause. One will focus on rights, another will centre on racial justice.

The protesting groups will consist of people from the Muslim, Jewish and immigrant communities.

In the days leading up to the inauguration, protests started with one group shutting down K Street in downtown and gay rights advocates holding a dance party near the temporary home of Vice-President-elect in Chevy Chase.

The Woman's March on Saturday also is expected to draw thousands of protesters.

Law enforcement officials are bracing for more than 60 demonstration groups, both in support of and against Trump. Of those, about a dozen have received permits for a specific gathering space.

Ben Becker of the ANSWER Coalition said that more than 45,000 people have indicated through social media an interest in joining the group's protest near the US Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue.