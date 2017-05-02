Pushing for vote on health care bill, Trump seems unclear on its details

After two false starts on President Trump’s promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act, administration officials ratcheted up pressure on the House on Monday to vote on a revised version of the Republican repeal bill this week, even as support may actually be eroding.

The president complicated his pitch with a jumble of statements that indicated he did not fully understand the content of the measure he was pushing. He insisted that the repeal bill would protect Americans with pre-existing medical conditions, as the does. But a host of medical groups and disease advocacy organizations said it would not.

“I want it to be good for sick people,” Mr. said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “It’s not in its final form right now. It will be every bit as good on pre-existing conditions as ”

Representative Billy Long, Republican of Missouri, said on Monday: “I have always stated that one of the few good things about is that people with pre-existing conditions would be covered.” The Republicans’ latest version “strips away any guarantee that pre-existing conditions would be covered and affordable,” he said.

Still promising that the votes would come, senior White House officials pressed on. Vice President headed to Capitol Hill on Monday evening to twist the arms of Republicans while the White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, sent texts to wavering members.

“We’re getting closer and closer every day,” the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, said, but he acknowledged that “we’re not there yet.”

But a coalition of 10 advocacy groups — including the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association, the March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network — urged a “no” vote.

“As Congress considers this legislation, we challenge lawmakers to remember their commitment to their constituents and the American people to protect lifesaving health care for millions of Americans, including those who struggle every day with chronic and other major health conditions,” the groups said.

Since Sunday, Mr. has repeatedly insisted that the Republican health legislation would not allow discrimination against people with pre-existing conditions. Which bill Mr. was referring to is not clear.

Since the first version of the American failed to win enough House support on March 24, revisions to win over the conservative House Freedom Caucus have undermined protections for the sick. The conservatives finally endorsed the legislation last week after House leaders revised it to permit states to opt out of several mandates in the

States could, for example, allow insurers to provide a more limited package of health benefits than the requires. With a waiver, states could also allow insurers to charge higher premiums to some people with pre-existing conditions, if states had an alternative mechanism such as a high-risk pool or a reinsurance program to provide or subsidize coverage for people with serious illnesses.

But such high-risk pools did not always work well before the Affordable Care Act’s outright ban on discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions took effect.

Mr. appeared to be unfamiliar with details of an amendment offered by Representative Tom MacArthur, Republican of New Jersey, that would allow states to obtain a waiver permitting insurers to charge higher premiums based on the “health status” of a person who had experienced a gap in coverage.

That amendment won an endorsement of the bill from the House Freedom Caucus, but alienated other Republicans. Mr. Long, for instance, voted for an earlier version of the bill in the Energy and Commerce Committee in early March.

Mr. did not explain how the Republicans’ new health plan would produce “much lower premiums.” In its analysis of the last version of the repeal bill, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said that average premiums in 2018 and 2019 “would be 15 percent to 20 percent higher under the legislation than under current law.” By 2026, it said, average premiums would be roughly 10 percent lower than under current law.

How the revisions might affect those figures — or the estimated 24 million more Americans who would lack insurance under the original bill after 10 years — may not be known when the House votes on the new version. Representative Chris Collins, Republican of New York and a top ally, said Republicans were not planning to seek a new cost-and-impact estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.

White House officials expressed confidence on Monday that they were nearing success, at least in the House. “Do we have the votes for health care? I think we do,” Gary D. Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council, said in an interview with “CBS This Morning.”

On the same show, Mr. Priebus predicted that the health care bill would be “one of the fastest pieces of signature legislation to go through for a president since Roosevelt.”

(The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, President Barack Obama’s far-reaching economic stimulus program, was signed into law Feb. 17, 2009, a month after his inauguration.)

Representative K. Michael Conaway of Texas, who counts votes as a member of the Republican whip team, said he thought Republicans would be able to get the votes needed to pass a repeal bill in the House this week.

Mr. insisted that the bill’s approach to pre-existing conditions had been misreported.

“When I watch some of the news reports, which are so unfair, and they say we don’t cover pre-existing conditions — we cover it beautifully,” the president said.

Mr. MacArthur’s amendment, embraced by House Republican leaders, says, “Nothing in this act shall be construed as permitting health insurance issuers to limit access to health coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions.”

But the amendment also says that the federal government can grant waivers allowing insurers to consider “health status” as a factor in setting rates. Rates for a person with cancer, diabetes or multiple sclerosis could be far higher than the standard rate, effectively pricing the sick out of the market without technically blocking coverage, critics say.

“Health status underwriting could effectively make coverage completely unaffordable to people with pre-existing conditions,” the American Medical Association said in a letter urging opposition.

The possibility that Republicans would muster a majority for the repeal bill set off alarms among supporters of the

“We were actually more concerned when it didn’t come up for a vote last time because that meant there was no room for compromise at the middle,” said Valerie Fleisher, an organizer of 412 Resistance, a protest group outside Pittsburgh. “It would have to move more to the extreme, more to the right, to get the votes that it needed from the Freedom Caucus.”

Kate Zernike contributed reporting from New York, and Thomas Kaplan from Washington.



