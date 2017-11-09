JUST IN
Putin and Donald Trump meeting in Vietnam on Friday: Russian agencies

They last met at the G20 summit in Germany in July

AFP | PTI  |  Moscow 

US President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the bilateral meeting
US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the bilateral meeting between both the nations on sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: PTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will meet on Friday in Vietnam, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies today.

The meeting "will be on November 10," but the exact time is being decided, Ushakov told the official TASS agency.

Both leaders will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Vietnamese city of Danang.

The pair last met at the G20 summit in Germany in July.

On Sunday Trump said he thinks "it's expected we'll meet with Putin" to discuss North Korea.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have plummeted as a US probe has accused Trump's former campaign aides of secretly meeting Kremlin-connected officials.

Russia has vehemently denied allegations of interfering in the US election last year that brought Trump to power.

