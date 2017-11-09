Putin and Donald Trump meeting in Vietnam on Friday: Russian agencies

Russian President and his US counterpart will meet on Friday in Vietnam, aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies today.

The meeting "will be on November 10," but the exact time is being decided, Ushakov told the official TASS agency.

Both leaders will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Vietnamese city of Danang.

The pair last met at the G20 summit in in July.

On Sunday Trump said he thinks "it's expected we'll meet with Putin" to discuss North Korea.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have plummeted as a US probe has accused Trump's former campaign aides of secretly meeting Kremlin-connected officials.

has vehemently denied allegations of interfering in the US election last year that brought Trump to power.

