Turkish Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart today launched the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant in the Mediterranean region.

"In the name of God!" Erdogan said standing next to Putin at the presidential palace in as he ordered through a video link the launch of the $20 billion dollar Akkuyu nuclear power plant project.

State television TRT showed workers already starting work on the ground as fireworks went off to mark the event.

Once completed the power station will provide 10 percent of the of Turkey, which has few resources of its own.

The first stage is due to come online in 2023, the 100th anniversary of modern Turkey's founding, and be completed entirely in 2026.

"This scale of the project is difficult to exaggerate," Putin said at the ceremony. "This marks a new stage in the development of Turkey's economy."



Erdogan said: "The power plant will contribute to our security and also play an important role in the fight against climate change."



Turkey's Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan's son-in-law, praised the Akkuyu project saying: "We are standing at a crucial juncture in realising the 63-year dream."and have forged burgeoning ties in recent months on a number of areas including as well as the Syrian crisis, despite differences on key policy areas.

"We are also in close cooperation with to end as soon as possible the terror threat and clashes in Syria," Erdogan said.

Key Syrian regime backers and have joined forces with rebel-supporting to push forward a peace process but also to ensure influence in once the conflict ends.